Peel Hunt Reiterates Add Rating for Marshalls (LON:MSLH)

Marshalls (LON:MSLH)‘s stock had its “add” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Marshalls in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Marshalls from GBX 740 ($9.73) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Marshalls currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 544 ($7.16).

Get Marshalls alerts:

Shares of Marshalls stock opened at GBX 639 ($8.41) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion and a PE ratio of 21.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 656.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 744.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.29. Marshalls has a 12 month low of GBX 505 ($6.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 876 ($11.52).

In other Marshalls news, insider Tim Pile sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 828 ($10.89), for a total transaction of £13,248 ($17,426.99). Also, insider Martyn Coffey bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.50) per share, for a total transaction of £19,380 ($25,493.29). In the last three months, insiders have purchased 3,039 shares of company stock valued at $1,967,768.

Marshalls Company Profile

Marshalls plc manufactures and supplies hard landscaping products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Landscape Products and Others segments. The company offers interior, garden, and driveways products, including garden paving, driveways, garden paths, kerbs and edging products, and garden walling products; and interior tiles and stones.

Recommended Story: Fibonacci Channel

Receive News & Ratings for Marshalls Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marshalls and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.