Peel Hunt Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)

Silence Therapeutics (LON:SLN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a research report issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Shares of LON:SLN opened at GBX 470.30 ($6.19) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $365.43 million and a PE ratio of -18.59. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 445.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 388.21. Silence Therapeutics has a 12 month low of GBX 42 ($0.55) and a 12 month high of GBX 646.50 ($8.50).

Silence Therapeutics Company Profile

Silence Therapeutics plc focuses on the discovery, development, and delivery of novel RNA therapeutics. The company designs short interfering RNA (siRNA) molecules that trigger the RNAi pathway and mediate the degradation of specific target messenger RNAs. It is developing various candidates for the treatment of cancer, iron overload disorders, cardiovascular disease, alcohol use disorder, and other metabolic diseases.

