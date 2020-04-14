Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) Shares Sold by Jacobs & Co. CA

Jacobs & Co. CA cut its position in Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 735 shares during the quarter. Jacobs & Co. CA’s holdings in Pentair were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Pentair by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,977,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,933,000 after purchasing an additional 657,261 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 78,643 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,973,000 after acquiring an additional 3,465 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $788,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 4th quarter worth approximately $356,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in Pentair by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 191,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. 87.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pentair alerts:

NYSE PNR opened at $31.46 on Tuesday. Pentair PLC has a 1-year low of $22.01 and a 1-year high of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $5.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $755.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $754.02 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 12.03%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Pentair PLC will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. Pentair’s payout ratio is 31.93%.

PNR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Pentair from $42.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley raised Pentair from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Goldman Sachs Group raised Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pentair presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.18.

About Pentair

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aquatic Systems, Filtration Solutions, and Flow Technologies. The Aquatic Systems segment manufactures and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, pool repair, renovation, service and construction, and aquaculture solution applications.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pentair PLC (NYSE:PNR).

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.