Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Penumbra Inc (NYSE:PEN) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 99,020 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.28% of Penumbra worth $16,266,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PEN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $79,928,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 71.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 822,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,667,000 after purchasing an additional 343,837 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 2,087.4% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 102,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,788,000 after purchasing an additional 97,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 57.9% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 260,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after acquiring an additional 95,376 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Penumbra by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,218,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,112,000 after acquiring an additional 45,395 shares during the period. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Penumbra news, Director Bridget O’rourke sold 163 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.50, for a total value of $28,117.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Sridhar Kosaraju sold 2,500 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.15, for a total transaction of $440,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,511 shares of company stock valued at $6,167,135. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on PEN. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Penumbra from $200.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $184.00 price objective (down from $186.00) on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on Penumbra from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Penumbra from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Penumbra presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.29.

Shares of PEN opened at $159.56 on Tuesday. Penumbra Inc has a one year low of $121.80 and a one year high of $194.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $162.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.85. The stock has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.19 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 5.09 and a quick ratio of 3.41.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $145.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.64 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 7.72%. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra Inc will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands; aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the ACE and the 3D Revascularization Device brands.

