Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.45

Shares of Petro-Victory Energy Corp (CVE:VRY) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as low as $0.37. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 6,000 shares traded.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

About Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests in the petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It has working interests in four oil fields comprising 12,850 gross acres located in three onshore basins in Brazil. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

