Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Pharos Energy (LON:PHAR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Peel Hunt in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Pharos Energy from GBX 89 ($1.17) to GBX 60 ($0.79) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 10th.

Shares of PHAR opened at GBX 19.15 ($0.25) on Tuesday. Pharos Energy has a 12-month low of GBX 10 ($0.13) and a 12-month high of GBX 78 ($1.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 19.70 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 44.64.

Pharos Energy Company Profile

Pharos Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The company has production, development, and exploration interests in Vietnam and Egypt. It holds a 30.5% working interest in the Te Giac Trang Field of Block 16-1 located in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 25% working interest in the Ca Ngu Vang field of Block 9-2 situated in the shallow water Cuu Long Basin, offshore southern Vietnam; a 70% interest in the Blocks 125 & 126, located in the moderate to deep water Phu Khanh Basin, offshore central Vietnam; and a 100% working interest in the onshore El Fayum concession in the Western Desert, Egypt.

