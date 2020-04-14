Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Stake Lessened by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 42.8% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 17,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,488,000 after buying an additional 5,243 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,591,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 234,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 16,648 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares in the company, valued at $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $117.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.01 and a 1-year high of $90.17.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 90.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Cowen upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

