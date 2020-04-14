Philip Morris International (PM) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Philip Morris International has set its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance at 5.50-5.50 EPS and its FY20 guidance at at least $5.54 EPS.Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.21% and a negative return on equity of 84.30%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect Philip Morris International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $73.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $117.31 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.85. Philip Morris International has a 1 year low of $56.01 and a 1 year high of $90.17.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 20th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.17%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Marc S. Firestone sold 22,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $1,897,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andre Calantzopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total transaction of $4,375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 882,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,208,687.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PM shares. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $99.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.69.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.