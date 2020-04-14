Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) by 92.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,039 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,993,050 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $2,927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PINS. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 9,401.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,835,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,015,000 after acquiring an additional 21,605,750 shares during the last quarter. FirstMark Capital I GP LLC bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $175,509,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Pinterest by 7,159.4% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,473,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,380,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411,553 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 2,709.8% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,747,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613,805 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 486.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 3,425,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,854,000 after purchasing an additional 2,841,402 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

In other news, General Counsel Christine Flores sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $125,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $125,375. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock valued at $12,508,546.

PINS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Nomura increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

Pinterest stock opened at $16.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.08. The company has a current ratio of 11.73, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.49. Pinterest has a 52 week low of $10.10 and a 52 week high of $36.83.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 119.13% and a negative return on equity of 100.37%. The company had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pinterest will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinterest Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.