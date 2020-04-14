Piper Sandler Raises Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) Price Target to $60.00

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) had its price target lifted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HHC. Zacks Investment Research raised Howard Hughes from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BWS Financial decreased their target price on Howard Hughes from $150.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

Get Howard Hughes alerts:

Shares of HHC opened at $56.64 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.65 and a 200 day moving average of $108.69. Howard Hughes has a 12 month low of $35.10 and a 12 month high of $135.42.

Howard Hughes (NYSE:HHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $284.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $230.45 million. Howard Hughes had a return on equity of 2.21% and a net margin of 5.69%. Howard Hughes’s revenue was down 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Greg Fitchitt purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.72 per share, with a total value of $48,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 6,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $315,267.12. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul H. Layne purchased 4,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.01 per share, with a total value of $202,040.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,868,923.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 8,830 shares of company stock valued at $659,766 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Howard Hughes in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $120,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Howard Hughes by 2,800.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Howard Hughes during the third quarter valued at $177,000. 86.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Howard Hughes Company Profile

The Howard Hughes Corporation owns, manages, and develops commercial, residential, and hospitality operating properties in the United States. It operates through three segments: Operating Assets, Master Planned Communities, and Strategic Developments. The Operating Assets segment owns 15 retail, 28 office, 8 multi-family, and 4 hospitality properties, as well as 10 other operating assets and investments primarily located and around The Woodlands, Texas; Columbia, Maryland; New York, New York; Las Vegas, Nevada; and Honolulu, Hawai’i.

Read More: Intrinsic Value

Receive News & Ratings for Howard Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howard Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.