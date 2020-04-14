Piper Sandler Trims Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) Target Price to $3.00

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $5.00 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup reduced their target price on Falcon Minerals from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. TheStreet cut Falcon Minerals from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine lowered Falcon Minerals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Northland Securities lowered Falcon Minerals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $3.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Falcon Minerals in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Falcon Minerals presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.02.

Shares of FLMN stock opened at $2.40 on Monday. Falcon Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 5.26 and a current ratio of 5.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.32.

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Falcon Minerals had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 20.96%. The firm had revenue of $13.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.38 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Falcon Minerals news, Director Al J. Hirshberg acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.35 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 105,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $248,026.05. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Hite Hedge Asset Management Ll sold 950,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.50, for a total value of $5,225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 15.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 375,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 499,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 12,671 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Falcon Minerals in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Falcon Minerals by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 52,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after acquiring an additional 11,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 68,000 gross unit acres in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia that is prospective for the Marcellus Shale.

