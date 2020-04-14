Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded to Buy by BidaskClub

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

PLXS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Plexus in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Plexus from $80.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plexus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Plexus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.50.

Shares of PLXS opened at $58.36 on Tuesday. Plexus has a 12 month low of $35.16 and a 12 month high of $86.53. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The technology company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $852.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $803.38 million. Plexus had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Plexus will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $382,550.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,338 shares in the company, valued at $1,097,000.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 1,789.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 615,547 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,360,000 after acquiring an additional 582,976 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $32,762,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Plexus during the fourth quarter valued at $10,833,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $7,765,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Plexus in the 4th quarter worth about $3,469,000. 95.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services. The company provides its solutions to companies in the healthcare and life sciences, industrial and commercial, communications, and aerospace and defense sectors.

