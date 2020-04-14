Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PS. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $20.00 to $13.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Pluralsight from $31.50 to $18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Pluralsight in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Pluralsight from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.61.

NASDAQ:PS opened at $12.13 on Monday. Pluralsight has a one year low of $6.59 and a one year high of $35.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.03 and a beta of 2.22.

Pluralsight (NASDAQ:PS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.23. Pluralsight had a negative net margin of 35.65% and a negative return on equity of 47.40%. The business had revenue of $88.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. Pluralsight’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pluralsight will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nate Walkingshaw sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $117,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 200,090 shares in the company, valued at $3,901,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Frederick Onion sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.61, for a total transaction of $558,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 83,974 shares of company stock valued at $1,487,140 over the last three months. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Pluralsight during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Pluralsight by 32.1% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares during the period. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Pluralsight in the fourth quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Pluralsight Company Profile

Pluralsight, Inc provides a technology skill development solutions worldwide. Its cloud-based technology skills platform offers a range of tools, including skill and role assessment tool, which uses machine learning and advanced algorithms to measure a user's skills, benchmark that user against others in the industry, and recommend opportunities for growth; and Course Library that include a digital ecosystem of thousands of on-demand courses across a range of technology subject areas, such as cloud, mobile, security, IT, and data.

