Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Sets New 1-Year High at $1,616.00

Polymetal International PLC (LON:POLY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,616 ($21.26) and last traded at GBX 1,594 ($20.97), with a volume of 280272 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,510 ($19.86).

Several brokerages recently commented on POLY. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,420 ($18.68) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,125 ($14.80) to GBX 1,300 ($17.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,408.75 ($18.53).

Get Polymetal International alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,298.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,229.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This is a boost from Polymetal International’s previous dividend of $0.20. This represents a dividend yield of 2.51%. Polymetal International’s dividend payout ratio is 0.65%.

Polymetal International Company Profile (LON:POLY)

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates in four segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, reclamation, and other related activities of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.