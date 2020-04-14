Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC lowered its position in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 297,983 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,433 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $16,624,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,841,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in shares of Portland General Electric by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 27,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,985 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a report on Monday, January 27th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Portland General Electric from $55.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.00.

In other news, VP Bradley Young Jenkins sold 550 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.27, for a total transaction of $34,248.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,710 shares in the company, valued at $480,101.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE POR opened at $50.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Portland General Electric has a 52 week low of $37.83 and a 52 week high of $63.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.43.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 8.36%. The firm had revenue of $548.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $537.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 24th. Portland General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.44%.

About Portland General Electric

Portland General Electric Company, an integrated electric utility company, engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The company operates seven thermal plants; seven hydroelectric plants; and two wind farms. As of December 31, 2018, it owned an electric transmission system consisting of 1,256 circuit miles, including 287 circuit miles of 500 kilovolt line, 410 circuit miles of 230 kilovolt line, and 561 miles of 115 kilovolt line.

