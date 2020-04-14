Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Holdings Lowered by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its holdings in Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 76,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Pra Group were worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,873,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,002,000 after purchasing an additional 10,797 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Pra Group by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,371,818 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,797,000 after purchasing an additional 19,224 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,106,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,149,000 after acquiring an additional 55,740 shares in the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 1,047,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,037,000 after acquiring an additional 90,769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Pra Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 748,359 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,165,000 after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PRAA opened at $27.51 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.56. Pra Group Inc has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $39.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $269.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.54 million. Pra Group had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pra Group Inc will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PRAA has been the topic of several analyst reports. BidaskClub raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Pra Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Pra Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Sunday.

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

