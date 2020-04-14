Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) Shares Bought by Man Group plc

Man Group plc raised its stake in Precision Drilling Corp (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) by 257.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 62,000 shares during the period. Man Group plc’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PDS. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in Precision Drilling during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in Precision Drilling by 590.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 47,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 40,738 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Precision Drilling in the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 33.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PDS opened at $0.38 on Tuesday. Precision Drilling Corp has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $3.01. The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.07. The firm has a market cap of $96.71 million, a PE ratio of 38.34 and a beta of 2.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The oil and gas company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 0.06% and a net margin of 0.43%. The business had revenue of $282.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.82 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Precision Drilling Corp will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PDS shares. Canaccord Genuity lowered Precision Drilling to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. AltaCorp Capital lowered shares of Precision Drilling from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Precision Drilling from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.69.

Precision Drilling Profile

Precision Drilling Corporation, an oilfield services company, provides oil and natural gas drilling and related services and products. The company operates in two segments, Contract Drilling Services, and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment offers onshore well drilling services to exploration and production companies in the oil and natural gas industry.

