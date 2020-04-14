Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Price Target Lowered to $40.00 at B. Riley

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) had its price objective reduced by B. Riley from $65.00 to $40.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PFBC. Raymond James downgraded Preferred Bank from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub downgraded Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Preferred Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Preferred Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on Preferred Bank from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $56.60.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

NASDAQ PFBC opened at $35.37 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.52 million, a P/E ratio of 6.84 and a beta of 1.55. Preferred Bank has a 1-year low of $20.04 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.73.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $42.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.57 million. Preferred Bank had a return on equity of 17.54% and a net margin of 33.47%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Preferred Bank will post 4.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.94%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFBC. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 111.2% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 165.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 9,073 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 80,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,853,000 after purchasing an additional 42,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Preferred Bank by 85.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 18,307 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 8,453 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.08% of the company’s stock.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.