Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its price target increased by Mizuho from $47.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEG. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a hold rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a market perform rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $60.53.

Shares of NYSE PEG opened at $51.66 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52 week low of $34.75 and a 52 week high of $63.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.04 and its 200 day moving average is $57.10. The company has a market cap of $26.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.51, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.52.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 16.80% and a return on equity of 11.19%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a boost from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Public Service Enterprise Group’s payout ratio is 59.76%.

In other news, CFO Daniel J. Cregg sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $36,618.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 54,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,201,826.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,450 shares of company stock worth $79,587. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PEG. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. 69.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid- Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs to customers.

