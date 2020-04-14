PureTech Health (LON:PRTC) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Liberum Capital

PureTech Health (LON:PRTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.31) price target on shares of PureTech Health in a report on Thursday, January 23rd.

PRTC opened at GBX 269.10 ($3.54) on Tuesday. PureTech Health has a twelve month low of GBX 174 ($2.29) and a twelve month high of GBX 339.36 ($4.46). The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 255.94 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 270.86. The stock has a market cap of $769.36 million and a PE ratio of 1.87.

About PureTech Health

PureTech Health plc, a clinical-stage biopharma company, focuses on developing medicines for diseases caused by dysfunctions in the nervous, gastrointestinal, and immune systems. The company is developing a microbiome immune system drug-discovery platform and drug candidates for immune-mediated diseases; and products to induce weight loss and enhance glycaemic control through an orally administered capsule.

