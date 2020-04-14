Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Given New $120.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Qorvo from $115.00 to $84.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Qorvo from $130.00 to $108.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. BidaskClub downgraded Qorvo from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine raised Qorvo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen restated an outperform rating and issued a $140.00 price objective (up previously from $125.00) on shares of Qorvo in a report on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Qorvo has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $108.50.

QRVO stock opened at $84.73 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $9.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.37. Qorvo has a twelve month low of $58.52 and a twelve month high of $122.37. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $85.04 and its 200-day moving average is $97.01.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $869.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $852.62 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 11.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Qorvo will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,328 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.69, for a total transaction of $116,452.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,379,363.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,974,000 after acquiring an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,342,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,336 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,069,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $240,060,000 after acquiring an additional 193,192 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Qorvo by 96.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,951,754 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $226,852,000 after acquiring an additional 956,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $168,070,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

