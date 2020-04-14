QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) Holdings Increased by Reilly Financial Advisors LLC

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 25.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,083 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,693 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 41.1% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,330 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Cypress Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 167.7% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 23,872 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 14,953 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $2,723,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth about $267,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $73.30 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.17. QUALCOMM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a market cap of $81.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.82, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that QUALCOMM, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.32%.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on QUALCOMM from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $89.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. DZ Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. QUALCOMM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.78.

In related news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,450,232. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

