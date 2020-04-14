QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Given New $110.00 Price Target at Raymond James

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research note published on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the wireless technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on QCOM. Mizuho reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on QUALCOMM in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. DZ Bank upgraded QUALCOMM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on QUALCOMM from $92.00 to $78.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $89.78.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

QCOM stock opened at $73.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98. QUALCOMM has a 52-week low of $55.78 and a 52-week high of $96.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $72.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $81.82 billion, a PE ratio of 20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.38.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The wireless technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 66.54% and a net margin of 17.31%. QUALCOMM’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 4th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $337,460.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander H. Rogers sold 735 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.37, for a total value of $70,096.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,358,736.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 77.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets digital communication products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on code division multiple access (CDMA), orthogonal frequency division multiple access, and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.