Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) Receives Buy Rating from Rosenblatt Securities

Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) in a research report report published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has a $120.00 target price on the software maker’s stock, up from their previous target price of $93.00.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on QLYS. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $96.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Qualys from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Qualys from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Qualys from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Qualys presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $99.20.

Qualys stock opened at $104.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.27 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.33 and its 200 day moving average is $83.93. Qualys has a 52-week low of $63.37 and a 52-week high of $104.95.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $84.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.68 million. Qualys had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Qualys’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Qualys will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.26, for a total value of $643,386.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,103,425.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Sumedh S. Thakar sold 14,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.13, for a total transaction of $1,461,572.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 214,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,303,136.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,277 shares of company stock worth $2,574,489 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Qualys in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FMR LLC raised its position in Qualys by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Qualys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Qualys by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 842 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. 90.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

