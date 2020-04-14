Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Purchased by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 228,811 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,838 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Quidel were worth $17,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Quidel in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 39.5% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Quidel by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Quidel during the fourth quarter valued at $186,000. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Quidel alerts:

In related news, SVP Edward Keith Russell sold 12,601 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.58, for a total value of $1,002,787.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,370,767.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QDEL shares. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Quidel in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine raised Quidel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered Quidel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Quidel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $98.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Quidel Co. has a 1-year low of $52.49 and a 1-year high of $106.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.49 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $86.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.53.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Quidel had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $152.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. Quidel’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Quidel Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Quidel Profile

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology. The company offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

See Also: How a Put Option Works

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL).

Receive News & Ratings for Quidel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quidel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.