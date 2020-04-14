Quotient Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:QTNT)

Quotient Ltd (NASDAQ:QTNT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders bought 578 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 714% compared to the average daily volume of 71 call options.

In other Quotient news, Director Prondzynski Heino Von bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $120,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 239,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,688. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Peter Buhler bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.04 per share, for a total transaction of $40,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $40,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTNT. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Quotient during the fourth quarter worth about $104,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Man Group plc bought a new stake in Quotient in the third quarter valued at approximately $130,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in Quotient in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Quotient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QTNT opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.74, a quick ratio of 5.67 and a current ratio of 6.43. Quotient has a one year low of $2.39 and a one year high of $11.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day moving average is $7.34.

Quotient (NASDAQ:QTNT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.10 million. Analysts forecast that Quotient will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Quotient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Quotient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st.

Quotient Limited, a commercial-stage diagnostics company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes conventional reagent products used for blood grouping in the transfusion diagnostics market worldwide. The company is developing MosaiQ, a proprietary technology platform, which provides tests for blood grouping and serological disease screening.

