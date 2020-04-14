R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Now Covered by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of R1 RCM from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Dougherty & Co started coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered shares of R1 RCM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, March 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating and issued a $17.00 price target (up previously from $15.00) on shares of R1 RCM in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.67.

RCM stock opened at $9.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.69, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. R1 RCM has a 52 week low of $7.12 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.25 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.46.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 1.01% and a return on equity of 116.79%. The business had revenue of $314.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.10) EPS. R1 RCM’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that R1 RCM will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Albert Rene Zimmerli bought 9,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.05 per share, with a total value of $99,203.55. Following the purchase, the director now owns 19,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,703.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.12 per share, for a total transaction of $45,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,064,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,708,440.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 60.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

