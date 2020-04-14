RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Roth Capital

Roth Capital started coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) in a research report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on RAPT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:RAPT opened at $16.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.61. RAPT Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.08).

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in RAPT Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 34.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. The company develops small molecules that are designed to modulate the critical immune responses underlying these diseases.

Recommended Story: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.