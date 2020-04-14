Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Rational Ag (FRA:RAA) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €561.60 ($653.02).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on RAA shares. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €514.00 ($597.67) price target on shares of Rational and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Baader Bank set a €590.00 ($686.05) target price on shares of Rational and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €645.00 ($750.00) price target on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. DZ Bank restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Rational in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €550.00 ($639.53) target price on shares of Rational and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

Get Rational alerts:

Shares of RAA stock opened at €501.00 ($582.56) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of €521.42 and a 200-day moving average of €645.31. Rational has a one year low of €428.33 ($498.06) and a one year high of €595.02 ($691.88).

About Rational

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens. It operates in two segments, RATIONAL and FRIMA. The RATIONAL segment offers combi-steamers, such as SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus; and care products for combi-steamers. The FRIMA segment provides the VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Rational Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rational and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.