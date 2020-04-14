Raymond James Lowers Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) Price Target to $11.00

Broadmark Realty Capital (NASDAQ:BRMK) had its price objective decreased by Raymond James from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note published on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Broadmark Realty Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in a research report on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of Broadmark Realty Capital stock opened at $7.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.71. Broadmark Realty Capital has a 1 year low of $5.44 and a 1 year high of $12.81.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.61%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s payout ratio is presently 400.00%.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Hirsch acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.41 per share, with a total value of $64,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Linda Koa acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.73 per share, with a total value of $50,475.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 39,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,720.59. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 37,500 shares of company stock valued at $251,575.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $109,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital in the fourth quarter valued at about $127,000.

About Broadmark Realty Capital

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, and development of residential and commercial properties in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust.

