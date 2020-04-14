Raymond James Lowers NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) Price Target to $16.00

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NASDAQ:NREF) had its price target lowered by Raymond James from $21.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

NREF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NREF opened at $10.15 on Monday. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a one year low of $6.34 and a one year high of $19.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.15.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.2198 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 20th.

In other news, Director Arthur B. Laffer purchased 26,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $502,440.00. Also, insider Matt Mcgraner purchased 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.06 per share, for a total transaction of $33,888.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 274,071 shares of company stock worth $4,531,012 over the last quarter.

About NexPoint Real Estate Finance

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a commercial real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and alternative structured financings in commercial real estate properties, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

