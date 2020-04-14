Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc (NYSE:RYAM) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.50.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

RYAM opened at $1.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $76.44 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 3.69. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 12 month low of $0.90 and a 12 month high of $15.66.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 14.99% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. Equities research analysts forecast that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 640,614 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 94.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 9,951 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 428,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after purchasing an additional 51,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 168.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 317,493 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 199,365 shares in the last quarter. 72.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

