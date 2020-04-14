Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Secureworks (SCWX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Secureworks (NASDAQ: SCWX) recently:

4/3/2020 – Secureworks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

3/30/2020 – Secureworks had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $13.00 to $12.00. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

3/29/2020 – Secureworks had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Secureworks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $13.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SecureWorks Corp. offers intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting from cyber-attacks. The Company’s solutions enable organizations to fortify their cyber defenses to prevent security breaches; detect malicious activity in real time; prioritize and respond rapidly to security breaches and predict emerging threats. Its integrated suite of solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting as well as incident response. SecureWorks Corp. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

3/24/2020 – Secureworks was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/20/2020 – Secureworks was upgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $10.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $13.00.

3/18/2020 – Secureworks had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SCWX opened at $11.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $991.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.29. Secureworks Corp has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $19.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.49.

Secureworks (NASDAQ:SCWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 27th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.02 million. Secureworks had a negative return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 5.73%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Secureworks Corp will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Secureworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Secureworks by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Secureworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $105,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Secureworks by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Secureworks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

