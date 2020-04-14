Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Eldorado Resorts (ERI)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ: ERI) recently:

4/8/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/4/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/3/2020 – Eldorado Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $35.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/2/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/30/2020 – Eldorado Resorts had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $68.00 to $21.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/26/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/24/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/20/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating.

3/17/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/5/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/3/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/27/2020 – Eldorado Resorts had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $66.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/26/2020 – Eldorado Resorts was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of ERI stock opened at $17.09 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $25.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.47. Eldorado Resorts Inc has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $70.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The firm had revenue of $592.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. Equities research analysts expect that Eldorado Resorts Inc will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ERI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the first quarter worth $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in Eldorado Resorts during the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eldorado Resorts by 81.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

