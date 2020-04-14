Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Recruit stock opened at $23.75 on Tuesday. Recruit has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $42.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.48 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.45.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Recruit will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. provides employment information services in Japan and internationally. It operates through HR Technology, Media & Solutions, and Staffing segments. The company operates Indeed.com, which aggregates various job listings from information found on company career pages, job search sites, and other online sources.

