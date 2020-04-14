Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,422 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,931 shares during the quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Redfin were worth $2,419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RDFN. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $521,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter valued at about $697,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Redfin by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,731,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 53,044 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Redfin by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 5,468 shares during the period. Finally, S&CO Inc. acquired a new position in Redfin in the 4th quarter worth about $318,000. 90.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Redfin alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RDFN shares. ValuEngine raised Redfin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub cut Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. KeyCorp started coverage on Redfin in a report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stephens upped their price target on Redfin from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Redfin in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.31.

In related news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,472 shares in the company, valued at $1,304,496. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,350 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

RDFN stock opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.59. Redfin Corp has a 1 year low of $9.63 and a 1 year high of $32.77.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Redfin Corp will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

Recommended Story: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDFN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN).

Receive News & Ratings for Redfin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redfin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.