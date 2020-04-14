Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) Rating Increased to Buy at BidaskClub

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on RDFN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Wedbush lowered their price objective on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Redfin in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Redfin from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Redfin from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.31.

Shares of NASDAQ RDFN opened at $17.90 on Tuesday. Redfin has a one year low of $9.63 and a one year high of $32.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 5.30 and a quick ratio of 4.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.11 and a beta of 1.59.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Redfin had a negative net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $233.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 87.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Redfin will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Redfin news, CTO Bridget Frey sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 72,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,304,496. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,770.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,838,350. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after buying an additional 2,110,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 464.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,606,594 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 396.6% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after buying an additional 1,362,077 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Redfin by 86.5% during the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after buying an additional 660,713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Redfin during the 4th quarter valued at about $12,505,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

