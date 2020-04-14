Redrow (LON:RDW) Receives Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Redrow (LON:RDW)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. HSBC cut their target price on Redrow from GBX 1,100 ($14.47) to GBX 410 ($5.39) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Redrow from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 840 ($11.05) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($9.08) target price (down from GBX 1,040 ($13.68)) on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 665 ($8.75) target price on shares of Redrow in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Redrow in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a GBX 930 ($12.23) price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 670.09 ($8.81).

RDW opened at GBX 430 ($5.66) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.57, a current ratio of 3.56 and a quick ratio of 0.20. Redrow has a 1-year low of GBX 293 ($3.85) and a 1-year high of GBX 850.76 ($11.19). The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 527.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 657.76.

Redrow Company Profile

Redrow plc focuses on housebuilding activities in the United Kingdom. The company acquires land; and develops residential housing properties. Redrow plc was founded in 1974 and is based in Flintshire, the United Kingdom.

