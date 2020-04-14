Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) Shares Sold by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. decreased its position in Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,000 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,300 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,825,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $288,235,000 after buying an additional 168,570 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 13,609,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $233,529,000 after purchasing an additional 517,604 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,169,028 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,341,000 after purchasing an additional 190,099 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,322,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,502,000 after purchasing an additional 450,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,495,558 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $94,304,000 after purchasing an additional 626,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RF opened at $10.67 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.10, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70. Regions Financial Corp has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $17.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.02.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Regions Financial’s payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $17.50 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Regions Financial from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.36.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing services; corresponding deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

