Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 175 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 34.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 688 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at $1,195,984,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Netflix by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 30,154 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $9,757,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,154 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,758,982 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,481,284,000 after acquiring an additional 2,874,435 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 38,002,047 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $12,296,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in Netflix by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,480,179 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,685,351,000 after buying an additional 1,682,813 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Reed Hastings sold 57,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.77, for a total transaction of $20,348,976.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,197 shares in the company, valued at $20,348,976.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $79,422,333. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Imperial Capital dropped their target price on Netflix from $446.00 to $438.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Societe Generale dropped their price target on Netflix from $200.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Netflix from $423.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Netflix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $379.22.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $396.72 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.06, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.03. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $252.28 and a fifty-two week high of $393.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $358.38 and a 200 day moving average of $325.69.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 6 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

