Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,010 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $835,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Healthpeak Properties by 204.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Healthpeak Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000.

A number of research firms recently commented on PEAK. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $38.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Healthpeak Properties from $37.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.00.

NASDAQ:PEAK opened at $26.85 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.29. Healthpeak Properties has a 52-week low of $18.63 and a 52-week high of $37.93.

Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $531.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.80 million.

In other Healthpeak Properties news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.13 per share, with a total value of $96,390.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

