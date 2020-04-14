Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Buys 300 Shares of Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Icon Plc (NASDAQ:ICLR) by 14.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,419 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Icon were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Icon by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Icon during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in Icon by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,565,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Icon by 1,700.0% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 180 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank grew its stake in Icon by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 8,222 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Icon stock opened at $150.88 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $156.72. Icon Plc has a 12 month low of $104.28 and a 12 month high of $178.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Icon (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The medical research company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83. Icon had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 13.33%. The business had revenue of $725.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Icon Plc will post 6.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on ICLR shares. Mizuho dropped their price target on Icon from $180.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Icon from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Barclays raised Icon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BidaskClub raised Icon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on Icon from $182.00 to $131.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.73.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. It specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

