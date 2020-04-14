Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $293,000 Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,112 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its position in NVIDIA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 572 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its position in NVIDIA by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,517 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $269.85 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.70, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $251.33 and a 200-day moving average of $230.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 13.94%.

In related news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.91, for a total value of $5,758,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,939,295.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total value of $1,488,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482 in the last three months. 4.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Co dropped their price objective on NVIDIA from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. BidaskClub upgraded NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.57.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

