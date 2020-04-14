Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $439,000 Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,734 shares of the company’s stock after selling 665 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 7,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,239,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,895,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Sofos Investments Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SLYV opened at $43.22 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a 12-month low of $34.77 and a 12-month high of $66.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $59.15.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

