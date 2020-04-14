Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $493,000 Position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYG) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,666 shares of the company’s stock after selling 760 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF were worth $493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLYG. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 71,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 24,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,444,000 after buying an additional 682 shares during the period. LifePlan Financial Group Inc increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. LifePlan Financial Group Inc now owns 12,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. PFG Advisors increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 25,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 804 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF by 50.2% during the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 6,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $48.19 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $38.47 and a 52-week high of $66.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.76.

About SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Growth ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Small Cap 600 Growth Index. The S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market.

