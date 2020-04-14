Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $546,000 Stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,297 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,021,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Southern by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 447 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Southern during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $57.72 on Tuesday. Southern Co has a 52 week low of $41.96 and a 52 week high of $71.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $63.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.46.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.27 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 22.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony L. Wilson sold 61,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $3,966,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,208 shares in the company, valued at $5,863,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,861 shares of company stock valued at $4,738,576. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Citigroup increased their price target on Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Southern from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cfra increased their target price on Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Southern in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Southern has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.39.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

