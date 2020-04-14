Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $637,000 Stock Position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI) by 3,798.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 11,395 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,852,155 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $691,842,000 after purchasing an additional 32,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Darden Restaurants in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $294,757,000. Newport Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 2,599,926 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $283,418,000 after purchasing an additional 20,718 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 18.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,404,880 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $262,156,000 after purchasing an additional 366,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,288,198 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $249,070,000 after purchasing an additional 106,224 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Darden Restaurants alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DRI shares. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup restated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $120.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $135.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.96.

In related news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.32, for a total value of $89,636.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $680,146.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Darden Restaurants stock opened at $60.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.32 and a 200-day moving average of $103.20. The stock has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.15 and a 52-week high of $128.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.41.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The restaurant operator reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.33 billion. Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 32.51% and a net margin of 7.25%. Darden Restaurants’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Darden Restaurants Company Profile

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

See Also: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Darden Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darden Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.