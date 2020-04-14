Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Has $672,000 Stock Holdings in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,245 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Simon Property Group by 42.5% in the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Simon Property Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SPG shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “in-line” rating and issued a $147.00 target price on shares of Simon Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Shares of SPG stock opened at $65.30 on Tuesday. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52-week low of $42.25 and a 52-week high of $186.24. The stock has a market cap of $21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.30 and a 200-day moving average of $131.76.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by ($1.29). Simon Property Group had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 65.24%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.23 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Simon Property Group news, CEO David Simon acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.83 per share, for a total transaction of $9,124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 350,072 shares of company stock valued at $19,745,593. Corporate insiders own 8.93% of the company’s stock.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

