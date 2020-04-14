Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Increases Position in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 52.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,392 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 69,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,591,000 after buying an additional 14,569 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 21.4% during the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 648,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after buying an additional 114,515 shares in the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 214,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,016,000 after buying an additional 7,852 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Finally, Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Preferred Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $208,000.

Get iShares US Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares US Preferred Stock ETF stock opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.42. iShares US Preferred Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $23.85 and a 1-year high of $38.33.

iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

See Also: Basic Economics creates winners and losers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF (NASDAQ:PFF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.