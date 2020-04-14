Reilly Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 1,058 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 35.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,042 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $416,000. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in Boeing during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Savior LLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 112.1% in the 4th quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 123 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group cut their price target on Boeing from $284.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Argus raised Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Boeing from $322.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $266.11.

NYSE BA opened at $147.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -122.78 and a beta of 1.76. Boeing Co has a fifty-two week low of $89.00 and a fifty-two week high of $391.00.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The company had revenue of $17.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $5.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Boeing Co will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

